We should embrace the Mares' Hurdle - for now and for the future
The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle is not a race loved by everyone. It’s criticised for funnelling runners away from the Champion Hurdle – a rumbling that will return should Lossiemouth win on Tuesday – and for being a bad betting race often with a short-priced favourite. Some might take it as an opportunity to plunge into the queues for a Guinness.
Such views are valid but fail to take into account that it has been perhaps the most significant development for the National Hunt breeding and bloodstock market in the last two decades, evidence of which can be seen in runners next week.
Its introduction in 2008 meant that, for the first time, there was a big Cheltenham Festival race in which the only way to win it was to have a mare. So people started to buy them.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 March 2024inComment
Last updated 16:08, 8 March 2024
- Phenomenal Galileo continues to set records in the stallion ranks
- More Than ready to be called a great after Breeders' Cup brace
- Hydrangea only the latest bloom for remarkable Mill Princess dynasty
- New intake of French stallion talent is a true tour de force
- Suedois shows Le Havre is an equal opportunities stallion
- Phenomenal Galileo continues to set records in the stallion ranks
- More Than ready to be called a great after Breeders' Cup brace
- Hydrangea only the latest bloom for remarkable Mill Princess dynasty
- New intake of French stallion talent is a true tour de force
- Suedois shows Le Havre is an equal opportunities stallion