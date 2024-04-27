'I didn't go into this wanting a sharp two-year-old, but I liked the German blood in her pedigree'

A lifetime of adoring horses and going racing has culminated in Alex Watts realising her dream. She finally owns a share in a racehorse.

Enigmatic Princess should hopefully soon represent the hopes of a management consultant whose love affair with the thoroughbred began by chance, the result of growing up close to one of racing's most famous towns and getting an opportunity to see the inner workings of a stable.

"I'm from a non-horsey family but we lived five or ten miles outside of Epsom when I was growing up, so I always went to the Derby meeting and that kind of thing," Watts explains of her background.