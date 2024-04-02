Content could be a Classic angel for Galileo

Entries for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on May 31 were unveiled on Tuesday, with the market headed by Ballydoyle stablemates and Group 1 winners Opera Singer and Ylang Ylang.

Opera Singer, Europe's champion two-year-old filly of 2023, and the Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang are the only two of the 58 in contention to be quoted at single-figure odds, but it is another from the 13-strong Ballydoyle team who catches the eye as an ante-post bet.

Group 3 Staffordstown Stud Stakes winner Content is a mix on breeding of the ideal blend of Galileo with a sprinting mare, in this case dual Nunthorpe Stakes heroine Mecca's Angel. The daughter of Dark Angel is a full-sister to Group 3 winner Markaz and has a speedy pedigree, so the notion her daughter would get Epsom's mile and a half may seem a little outlandish.

However, she improved noticeably for the step up to a mile in the Staffordstown, seeing out the trip best on the soft ground, and she was then fourth in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, just over a length behind winner Hard To Justify.

Aidan O'Brien has not been shy about Content and she was singled out for attention in the Racing Post Stable Tour this week

"She could be a very nice filly and you just have to take your time with her as she has plenty of speed and if you jump her out too handy, she's inclined to do a little too much," said the trainer.

Available at 33-1 for the Oaks and 16-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, Content could be the filly to bring up the century of winners for her late, breed-shaping sire.

Related story

Aidan O'Brien: ‘She’s doing all the right things and I’m very happy with her - she’ll start in the Guineas but could be an Oaks filly’ (£)