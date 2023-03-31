Watch: 'We're going straight to the Guineas' | Jack Channon joins What A Shout

Check in for Doncaster and Kempton tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and bet365’s Pat Cooney!

Trainer Jack Channon joins What A Shout to give an update on his potential runners this weekend and also one to look out for in the Guineas at Newmarket.

When it comes to horse racing betting in the UK and Ireland, our tips have you covered.



Watch this next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.