What A Shout

Watch: 'We're going straight to the Guineas' | Jack Channon joins What A Shout

Check in for Doncaster and Kempton tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and bet365’s Pat Cooney! 

Trainer Jack Channon joins What A Shout to give an update on his potential runners this weekend and also one to look out for in the Guineas at Newmarket.

When it comes to horse racing betting in the UK and Ireland, our tips have you covered.

Watch this next:

Watch: episode 20 of Upping The Ante featuring a Cheltenham Festival review and some 2024 selections 

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 14:32, 31 March 2023
