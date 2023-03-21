Watch: episode 20 of Upping The Ante featuring a Cheltenham Festival review and some 2024 selections

Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for the final episode of this year's Upping The Ante with !

This week, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking back at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

They then review their ante-post portfolios and provide us with a couple of early picks for the 2024 festival.

Read these next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.