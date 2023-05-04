Watch: 'We wouldn't swap the horse for any other' | Oliver Cole joins What A Shout

Check in for Newmarket tips ahead of Guineas weekend with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and assistant betting editor Graeme Rodway.

In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to Oliver Cole about his upcoming runners including 2,000 Guineas hopeful Royal Scotsman.

We also take a look at a cracking meeting at Newmarket, with the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday followed by Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.