What A Shout

Watch: 'We wouldn't swap the horse for any other' | Oliver Cole joins What A Shout

Check in for Newmarket tips ahead of Guineas weekend with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and assistant betting editor Graeme Rodway.

In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to Oliver Cole about his upcoming runners including 2,000 Guineas hopeful Royal Scotsman.

We also take a look at a cracking meeting at Newmarket, with the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday followed by Sunday's 1,000 Guineas.

Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 17:16, 4 May 2023
