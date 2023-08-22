Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
What A Shout

Watch: 'This is a useful filly, she'll run very well' | William Haggas previews his squad for York's Ebor festival

Check in for the best York Ebor festival tips with Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Robbie Wilders and Betfred ambassador Frankie Foster. In this episode of What A Shout we chat to top trainer William Haggas about his runners this week at York.

Read this next:

'This test appears perfect for him' - why this horse can win at York's Ebor festival  

Sign up here. New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on sports (cumulative odds evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Published on 22 August 2023Last updated 16:02, 22 August 2023
icon
more inWhat A Shout
more inWhat A Shout