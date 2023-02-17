Watch: 'Shishkin is NOT a two-mile horse' - Chris Gordon and Tom Scudamore on What A Shout

Check in for horseracing tips from Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton, while Chris Gordon also joins us fresh from winning the Betfair Hurdle with Aucunrisque last Saturday.

He gives us an update on his stable and runners this weekend, alongside host Dave Orton, Racing Post journalist James Stevens and bet365’s Pat Cooney. They offer their best tips and naps in another jam-packed episode.

We also have a bonus guest this week with jockey Tom Scudamore joining the team . He discusses the best moments of career along with his potential future plans.

Watch this next:

