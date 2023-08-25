Watch: 'Kinross at 6-4, you have to take him on!' | What A Shout featuring jockey Robert Havlin

Check in for the best York Ebor festival and Goodwood tips with Emma Spencer, Johnny Dineen, Robbie Wilders and Betfred's ambassador Frankie Foster.

In this episode of What A Shout we chat to top jockey Robert Havlin about his rides this weekend at York, including Sweet William in the Ebor.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sky Bet Ebor at York - plus Saturday's other big races

Sign up here . New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on sports (cumulative odds evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply .