What A Shout

Watch: 'Kinross at 6-4, you have to take him on!' | What A Shout featuring jockey Robert Havlin

Check in for the best York Ebor festival and Goodwood tips with Emma Spencer, Johnny Dineen, Robbie Wilders and Betfred's ambassador Frankie Foster.

In this episode of What A Shout we chat to top jockey Robert Havlin about his rides this weekend at York, including Sweet William in the Ebor.

Published on 25 August 2023Last updated 16:45, 25 August 2023
