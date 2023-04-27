Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: 'He's been laid out for this race' | Ben Pauling joins What A Shout

Check in for Sandown tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway and @bet365's Pat Cooney!

In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to Ben Pauling about his weekend runners and also his 1,000 Guineas hopeful Polly Pot.

We take a look at a cracking two-day meeting from Sandown, with the Flat horses in action on Friday and the jumps season coming to a close on Saturday.

Watch this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Celebration Chase and bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday 

Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 15:15, 27 April 2023
