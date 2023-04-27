Watch: 'He's been laid out for this race' | Ben Pauling joins What A Shout

Check in for Sandown tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway and @bet365's Pat Cooney!

In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to Ben Pauling about his weekend runners and also his 1,000 Guineas hopeful Polly Pot.

We take a look at a cracking two-day meeting from Sandown, with the Flat horses in action on Friday and the jumps season coming to a close on Saturday.

Watch this next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.