Watch: 'Could he become a 190-rated horse?' | Jamie Snowden joins What A Shout

Check in for Kelso and Newbury tips with Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and bet365’s Pat Cooney!

The team look back at the Friday of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival before looking ahead to the Dubai World Cup in Meydan this weekend.

Trainer Jamie Snowden joins What A Shout to give us the latest news on his stable stars and an update on his potential runners this weekend.

Watch this next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.