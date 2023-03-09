Racing Post logo
Upping The Ante

Watch: Upping The Ante Cheltenham preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Gary O'Brien

Join David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Racing TV presenter Gary O'Brien for the Upping The Ante with bet365 Cheltenham preview show!

This episode will see the panel look at the week ahead at Cheltenham from race to race, offering up their best selections.

They will also reveal which horses are their best plays and lays during each day of the festival.

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 14:35, 9 March 2023
