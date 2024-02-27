Upping The Ante: watch episode 17 featuring a 7-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 17 of Upping The Ante with bet365!
On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Newbury and Kelso this week.
They then share their weekly charity bets before finishing off with their all-important ante-post Cheltenham Festival selections.
Read this next:
Constitution Hill to be checked again on Friday after dirty scope and below-par workout puts Champion Hurdle bid in major doubt
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 27 February 2024inUpping The Ante
Last updated 18:04, 27 February 2024
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 16 as the Cheltenham Festival edges closer
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 14 featuring 13-2 and 9-2 tips for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 12 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 16 as the Cheltenham Festival edges closer
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 14 featuring 13-2 and 9-2 tips for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 12 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show