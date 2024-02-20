Upping The Ante: watch episode 16 as the Cheltenham Festival edges closer
Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 16 of Upping The Ante with bet365!
On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Thurles and Kempton this week.
Read this next:
Entries revealed for the nine Cheltenham Festival handicaps
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 20 February 2024inUpping The Ante
Last updated 18:00, 20 February 2024
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 14 featuring 13-2 and 9-2 tips for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 12 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 11 featuring Johnny Dineen's latest Cheltenham Festival tip at 16-1
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 14 featuring 13-2 and 9-2 tips for the Cheltenham Festival
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 13 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 12 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 11 featuring Johnny Dineen's latest Cheltenham Festival tip at 16-1