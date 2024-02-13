Racing Post logo
Upping The Ante

Upping The Ante: watch episode 15 featuring an 11-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival

Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 15 of Upping The Ante with bet365!

On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Ascot, Wincanton and Haydock this week.

They then share their weekly charity bets before finishing off with their all-important ante-post Cheltenham Festival selection.

Watch Upping the Ante here

Iroko and Corbetts Cross targets narrowed down as scratchings made for all Cheltenham Festival novice races 

Published on 13 February 2024inUpping The Ante

Last updated 18:01, 13 February 2024

