Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Upping The Ante

Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode 12 of the unbeatable Cheltenham Festival preview show

Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode ten of Upping The Ante with bet365!

On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Gowran Park and Cheltenham this week.

Watch Upping the Ante here

Read this next:

Which star names are entered for the Supreme, Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett novice hurdles plus the Triumph?

Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 24 January 2024inUpping The Ante

Last updated 18:01, 24 January 2024

icon
more inUpping The Ante
more inUpping The Ante