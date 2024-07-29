Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: farewell to the legendary Istabraq

Problematic gambling surveys, King George shocks and a mighty farewell to a racing legend are all discussed in the newest edition of The Front Page.

Bill Barber reviews the latest announcements on the problematic gambling survey and asks where will this leave racing betting in the months and years ahead.

Next up, James Stevens reports on the death of Istabraq aged 32, a 14-time Grade 1 winner who captured thousands of hearts in Britain and Ireland. Will there ever be another horse like him?

Finally, host Maddy Playle looks back at a cracking weekend of action, culminating in French domination of the King George where Goliath caused a shock result at Ascot.

