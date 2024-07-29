- More
The Front Page: farewell to the legendary Istabraq
Problematic gambling surveys, King George shocks and a mighty farewell to a racing legend are all discussed in the newest edition of The Front Page.
Bill Barber reviews the latest announcements on the problematic gambling survey and asks where will this leave racing betting in the months and years ahead.
Next up, James Stevens reports on the death of Istabraq aged 32, a 14-time Grade 1 winner who captured thousands of hearts in Britain and Ireland. Will there ever be another horse like him?
Finally, host Maddy Playle looks back at a cracking weekend of action, culminating in French domination of the King George where Goliath caused a shock result at Ascot.
Read these next:
What's on this week: Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival take centre stage
Tom Marquand with the lowdown on his Goodwood chances as he bids for another glorious week
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inThe Front Page
Last updated
- The Front Page: full review and ratings analysis of ITV's Champions: Full Gallop
- The Front Page: is this racing's Drive To Survive?
- The Front Page: City Of Troy wins but still disappoints
- The Front Page: decline in 2024 betting turnover a big wake-up call for British racing
- The Front Page: who were the big winners and losers at Royal Ascot?
- The Front Page: full review and ratings analysis of ITV's Champions: Full Gallop
- The Front Page: is this racing's Drive To Survive?
- The Front Page: City Of Troy wins but still disappoints
- The Front Page: decline in 2024 betting turnover a big wake-up call for British racing
- The Front Page: who were the big winners and losers at Royal Ascot?