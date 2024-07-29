The Front Page: farewell to the legendary Istabraq

Problematic gambling surveys, King George shocks and a mighty farewell to a racing legend are all discussed in the newest edition of The Front Page.

Bill Barber reviews the latest announcements on the problematic gambling survey and asks where will this leave racing betting in the months and years ahead.

Next up, James Stevens reports on the death of Istabraq aged 32, a 14-time Grade 1 winner who captured thousands of hearts in Britain and Ireland. Will there ever be another horse like him?

Finally, host Maddy Playle looks back at a cracking weekend of action, culminating in French domination of the King George where Goliath caused a shock result at Ascot.

Read these next:

What's on this week: Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival take centre stage

Tom Marquand with the lowdown on his Goodwood chances as he bids for another glorious week

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.