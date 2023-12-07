Racing Postcast: Sandown and Aintree previews and tips with David Jennings and Keith Melrose

Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings, Keith Melrose and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Sandown and Aintree this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Sandown, with three Grade 1s taking place on the card. Will we get to see Constitution Hill light up Esher in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle? The panel give their thoughts on the big-race action.

We also get to hear from Nico de Boinville about his rides aboard Constitution Hill and Jonbon.

In the second part, the team look at Aintree's card on Saturday, where we will see the Grand National fences being jumped in the Becher Chase, which looks as competitive as ever.

To finish, the team give their selections away from the ITV cameras before giving their naps of the weekend.

