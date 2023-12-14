Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster previews and tips with Maddy Playle and James Stevens

Sam Hart is joined by Maddy Playle, James Stevens and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Cheltenham where there are some incredibly competitive handicaps taking place. The December Gold Cup looks a strong race as always, and the panel provide their tips the big race.

In the second part, the team look at Doncaster's Saturday card, on which there is an agreement on a 9/1 selection in the final race. To finish, the team give their selections away from the ITV cameras before giving their weekend NAPs.

