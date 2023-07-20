Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare as they preview the action from Ascot including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

Read this next:

2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Sign up here . 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.