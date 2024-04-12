Racing Post logo
Good Morning Aintree

Watch: day two festival preview show live from Aintree with Gordon Elliott, David Jennings and more

Join David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Gordon Elliott and Tom Nugent as they provide their best horse racing tips for day two of the 2024 Grand National festival.

Watch Good Morning Aintree here

Read this next:

David Jennings' Aintree tips on Friday: 'I fancy him to make all'  

Published on 12 April 2024inGood Morning Aintree

Last updated 09:30, 12 April 2024

