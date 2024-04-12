Join David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Gordon Elliott and Tom Nugent as they provide their best horse racing tips for day two of the 2024 Grand National festival.

Watch Good Morning Aintree here

Read this next:

David Jennings' Aintree tips on Friday: 'I fancy him to make all'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.