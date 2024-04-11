Racing Post logo
Good Morning Aintree

Watch: day one festival preview show live from Aintree with Ruby Walsh, David Jennings and more

Join David Jennings, Keith Melrose, Ruby Walsh, Andy Smith and Tom Nugent as they provide their best horse racing tips for day one of the 2024 Grand National festival at Aintree.

Watch Good Morning Aintree here

Confirmed runners and riders for the four Grade 1 races on the opening day of Aintree's Grand National meeting 

Published on 11 April 2024inGood Morning Aintree

Last updated 09:53, 11 April 2024

