Good Morning Aintree

Watch live: day three festival preview show from Aintree with Christian Williams, Luke Harvey and more

Join David Jennings, Luke Harvey, Chris Dixon, Christian Williams and Tom Nugent as they provide their best horse racing tips for day three of the 2024 Grand National festival.

Watch Good Morning Aintree here

Read this next:

2024 Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide 

Published on 13 April 2024inGood Morning Aintree

Last updated 08:29, 13 April 2024

