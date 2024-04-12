David Jennings' Aintree tips on Friday: 'I fancy him to make all'
Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Aintree festival card on Friday, headlined by the Melling Chase (3.30).
2024 Grand National free bets: Sky Bet offer
Aintree tips: Friday's card
1.45 Aintree
Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f
DJ's tip: Inothewayurthinkin
What the hell? 13-8 for the Kim Muir? Are you having a laugh? The only ones laughing were those who backed Inothewayurthinkin into that obscene price, though, as he sauntered by the whole field on the final circuit and won by eight widening lengths. He looked like a Grade 1 horse there and he might prove it here.
2.20 Aintree
William Hill Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f
DJ's tip: Springwell Bay
Lugging around 12st in a 22-runner handicap at Aintree, against umpteen exposed novices, is an unenviable task for Springwell Bay but he might just be up to it. I've long been of the opinion that he is not too far off Grade 1 level so a mark of 145 might underestimate him. The trp is ideal too.
2.55 Aintree
TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Firefox
Firefox can extinguish everything here. He was my big takeaway from the festival. He hadn't raced since early January, was ridden too patiently and went into the back of the back-pedalling Tellherthename, but still somehow finished third. I was about to start looking for him behind the TV, but he didn't half relish the hill. I fancy him to make all.
3.30 Aintree
My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1), 2m4f
DJ's tip: Jonbon
Do you not think Jonbon has been crying out for this trip? I do. He's been doing plenty right over 2m, but he might do even more right over 2m4f. He's already the best horse in the race on ratings and there could be more to come over this new distance. If he jumps, he wins. That's the way I read it.
4.05 Aintree
Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase, 2m5f
DJ's tip: Your Darling
Your Darling is the most beautiful jumper of a fence when he's on song, and he tends to be at concert pitch when he's had a nice big break between shows. He hasn't been seen since November and has evidently been laid out for the Topham. Good work, Ben.
4.40 Aintree
Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m½f
DJ's tip: Shanagh Bob
He's a bit awkward and still looks to be learning, but Shanagh Bob strikes me as the type of horse who will keep on improving with every race he runs. He didn't do any streetfighting at Cheltenham last month and we all saw how good that did Sir Gino on Thursday.
5.15 Aintree
Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Go Dante
There is no better feeling than finding a juicy-priced winner of a handicap at these festivals, but I'm going to be boring and stick to the obvious here. Go Dante has an awful lot going for him. What's not to like? He's 11-2. That'll do me.
Day two highlights
The big race
The National fences command plenty of attention on day two when the Topham is run. It is not quite the 34 runners of the Grand National on Saturday, but ten fewer contenders will approach the start line in a first opportunity of the meeting for the professional riders to ride the famous course. It is a devilishly difficult puzzle to solve, with last year's first and second, Bill Baxter and Fantastic Lady, among those lining up. Harry Redknapp's Shakem Up'Arry could be popular after his Plate win at the Cheltenham Festival, while the title-chasing stables of Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins are all involved.
The big horse
Jonbon is the latest of Nicky Henderson's stars on the comeback trail after missing the Cheltenham Festival. He takes an additional step into the unknown as he steps up to two and a half miles in the Melling Chase, but if he handles the new territory he should be the one to beat in spite of classy opposition.
The big story
Most of the Grade 1s can be characterised by an intriguing question – has the Cheltenham Festival left a mark? Festival handicap winners Inothewayurthinkin and Chianti Classico must face relatively fresh rivals in Broadway Boy and Heart Wood, the Supreme and Mares' Novices' Hurdle form comes under the microscope in the Top Novices' Hurdle, while the first three home in the Ryanair line up against a fresh Jonbon and Pic D'Orhy in the Melling. Even the Sefton will likely be decided by how much the Albert Bartlett took out of the main players.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
2024 Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Aintree
Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Friday's play of the day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 12 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 12 April 2024
- Aintree Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 2 of the Grand National festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £80 in free bets for this week's races
- Aintree day 2 naps: best betting tips from our experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- 2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Aintree Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 2 of the Grand National festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £80 in free bets for this week's races
- Aintree day 2 naps: best betting tips from our experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- 2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict