Watch: live day three Grand National festival preview show with David Jennings and Paul Kealy
Join David Jennings, Paul Kealy, Charlie Poste and Rory Delargy as they provide their best horse racing tips for day three of the 2023 Grand National festival at Aintree.
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 15 April 2023Last updated 07:30, 15 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement