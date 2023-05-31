Strike early with Dubai Mile in the Derby - Robbie Wilders selects his Ten to Follow

The Tote have pioneered the closest product to fantasy football a racing fan can find and the financial incentives make the Ten To Follow a must for punters seeking a long-term interest for minimal outlay. Such wagers can provide great enjoyment and even greater monetary awards, something fantasy football often lacks.

Selecting a competitive squad to encompass almost five months of Flat racing requires great deliberation. Where fantasy league players derive benefit from triple captains, wildcards and bench boosts, Ten To Follow punters must target the 23 bonus races to have a fighting chance of collecting top honours.

Likely candidates for those contests should form the backbone of your team and the competition hits the ground running with extra points up for grabs in the Oaks and Derby at Epsom this weekend.

Savethelastdance is a short price for the Oaks and I’d be shocked if she was beaten. The visual impression of her striking 22-length soft-ground Cheshire Oaks success is backed up by the clock and this daughter of Galileo, who is out of a Scat Daddy mare, might be even better on a quick surface.

Returns can be bolstered by substantial Tote returns and while attempting to predict those in advance of bonus races is a fruitless endeavour, there is a strong likelihood that Dubai Mile will be available at decent odds in the Derby.

This somewhat overlooked Charlie Johnston-trained colt confirmed the impression he needs a trip when a staying-on fifth in the 2,000 Guineas on his return. Stepping up to middle distances will be the making of him and he could also be a St Leger type later in the season.

Dubai Mile: should be available at decent odds in the Derby Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

There are seven middle-distance bonus races for older horses and I want two major players in those in my team. They are Adayar and Desert Crown .

Charlie Appleby never got a clear run with Adayar last season, yet he almost landed the Champion Stakes. His recent Gordon Richards success from subsequent Group 1 winner Anmaat points to better things, while there seemed to be a slight overreaction to Desert Crown’s Brigadier Gerard defeat. I’m sure the exciting Derby hero from last season will be winning top-level contests this year.

Another guaranteed to add to her Group 1 haul is Tahiyra , who ran out a smooth winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas last weekend. She is among the most selected horses in the Ten To Follow with more than half the stables recognising her claims and I think they are right. The daughter of Siyouni might be even better over 1m2f later in the year, but the Coronation Stakes looks hers for the taking.

With the likely absence of leading stayer Kyprios until the autumn and the regressive profile of Trueshan, St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov is well positioned to deputise in the Gold Cup at Ascot and other top staying events after a fine comeback in the Yorkshire Cup under a 5lb penalty.

Seven of the bonus races are at Royal Ascot and the midsummer highlight will likely have a major say on the final outcome.

Eldar Eldarov: fine comeback in the Yorkshire Cup under a 5lb penalty Credit: Edward Whitaker

The unbeaten Cicero’s Gift is nominated as a smart sort who could be underestimated in the St James’s Palace Stakes. There can often be a bias to Classic form and he looked top class at Goodwood last time.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Ocean Quest is another three-year-old I fancy in the Commonwealth Cup. She slammed Battaash’s brother The Antarctic on her return and was drawn in the wrong place when a close second to that rival next time. Her best days await.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is the other sprinting bonus race at the royal meeting, but I’ve no idea who wins that. Highfield Princess just seems to get better and better and has a strong chance of capturing the King’s Stand before mixing it up over five and six furlongs throughout the summer and autumn.

It is also worth seeking a wildcard to round off the squad. Three-year-old Trevaunance finished in last season’s top ten from under the radar despite failing to bag a bonus race, and I could see Wexford Native having a big season for Jim Bolger.

Wexford Native finished a three-length fourth to Native Trail in last season’s Irish 2,000 Guineas just two months after making his debut, and he shaped promisingly on his return. Bolger tends to campaign his horses aggressively and this Irish Champion Stakes-entered colt should rack up some points.

Robbie Wilders' Ten to Follow

​Adayar

Cicero’s Gift

Desert Crown

Dubai Mile

Eldar Eldarov

Highfield Princess

Ocean Quest

Savethelastdance

Tahiyra

Wexford Native

Entries close on Thursday, June 1

