'She'll be hard to beat in many of the Group 1 sprints' - Richard Birch picks his Ten to Follow

, winner of six of his 12 races, including the Group 1 Champion Stakes last October, has plenty more to offer this season. The impression he created when slamming Mostahdaf by a hugely impressive five lengths at Sandown 12 months ago is still fresh in the mind.

, the 2022 Derby hero, may have lost his unbeaten record in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last Thursday, but he still emerged with plenty of credit. You’ll see a sharper, more polished Desert Crown next time and there are more Group 1 wins in him this term.

had ‘Ascot Gold Cup winner’ written all over him after an eyecatching return in the Yorkshire Cup. The thoroughly likeable St Leger winner looks open to further improvement at marathon trips.

, narrowly denied the Oaks last June, made the Group 1 breakthrough in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot last October. Further success at that level awaits.

The zest which displayed in the Duke of York Stakes suggests she'll be hard to beat in many of the Group 1 sprints.

looked much more like his old self at Newmarket this month, while is a filly who could enjoy a lucrative campaign at four.

, a major eyecatcher at Ascot last autumn, also went into many notebooks after his Lockinge fourth to Modern Games over an inadequate mile. He can raise his game stepped back up to 1m2f.

looked every inch a Betfred Oaks winner when storming home by 22 lengths at Chester. She should prove just as effective on good ground at Epsom.

Dante winner , blessed with a high cruising speed and instant burst of acceleration, is top of my list for Saturday’s Betfred Derby.

Richard Birch's Ten to Follow

Bay Bridge

Desert Crown

Eldar Eldarov

Emily Upjohn

Highfield Princess

Hurricane Lane

Inspiral

My Prospero

Savethelastdance

The Foxes

To enter the Tote Ten to Follow click . Entries close on Thursday, June 1

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.