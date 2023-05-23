'Free Wind is the most interesting horse of the season' - Richard Hoiles reveals his Ten to Follow
For me, Free Wind is the most interesting horse of the season. She's really good and probably had a bit in hand when she won at York last week.
She'll be well suited by longer distances and the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October is where I see her ending up.
Not many horses have made as much progress in such a short space of time as Haskoy, who made her debut less than 12 months ago. She has plenty of opportunities against her own sex if she doesn't make the very top.
Tahiyra travelled like the best filly in the 1,000 Guineas and with that run under her belt can prove the best of her generation, while I was impressed by Soul Sister at York and the Oaks does not look a particularly strong race.
I hope keeping a Derby winner in training will pay off with Desert Crown, who won decisively at Epsom and could be as effective at ten furlongs, and Adayar, whose size and scope mean he could prove equally good at five.
Highfield Princess looks the best of the British sprinters and showed enough dash at York to suggest she can win the King's Stand and the Nunthorpe, while Inspiral seems to take time to come to hand but every time you write her off she runs a decent race.
I never normally put in horses who have been injured and haven't been seen, but I've always really liked Maljoom, who was so unlucky at Ascot last year. He's the sort of horse who William Haggas brings along well and I'd like to give him the chance to prove top-class.
Finally Summerghand is a choice from the heart. He's a personal favourite who's dropped to a reasonable mark and didn't get much luck at York last week. There's probably another big handicap in him when things drop right.
