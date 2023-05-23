'Free Wind is the most interesting horse of the season' - Richard Hoiles reveals his Ten to Follow

For me, is the most interesting horse of the season. She's really good and probably had a bit in hand when she won at York last week.

She'll be well suited by longer distances and the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October is where I see her ending up.

Not many horses have made as much progress in such a short space of time as , who made her debut less than 12 months ago. She has plenty of opportunities against her own sex if she doesn't make the very top.

travelled like the best filly in the 1,000 Guineas and with that run under her belt can prove the best of her generation, while I was impressed by at York and the Oaks does not look a particularly strong race.

I hope keeping a Derby winner in training will pay off with , who won decisively at Epsom and could be as effective at ten furlongs, and , whose size and scope mean he could prove equally good at five.

looks the best of the British sprinters and showed enough dash at York to suggest she can win the King's Stand and the Nunthorpe, while seems to take time to come to hand but every time you write her off she runs a decent race.

I never normally put in horses who have been injured and haven't been seen, but I've always really liked , who was so unlucky at Ascot last year. He's the sort of horse who William Haggas brings along well and I'd like to give him the chance to prove top-class.

Finally is a choice from the heart. He's a personal favourite who's dropped to a reasonable mark and didn't get much luck at York last week. There's probably another big handicap in him when things drop right.

Richard Hoiles's Ten to Follow

Adayar

Desert Crown

Free Wind

Haskoy

Highfield Princess

Inspiral

Maljoom

Soul Sister

Summerghand

Tahiyra

