Aintree bonus races the key to destination of £59,000 Tote Ten to Follow jumps prize

Three nervy, potentially thrilling, days loom for the leading teams in the Tote Ten to Follow jumps competition 2022-23 which concludes on Saturday.

At stake is the £59,956 first prize, which represents 60 per cent of the pool, while the second receives £9,992, which is ten per cent of the pool.

Holding on resolutely in front is The Broken Have Evolved 11 but only by 8.61 points from Marky Tupp 48 and a further 1.65 points to longtime leader Tidal Bay 014. It is a negligible lead when there are so many top-class contests and so many points to be pursued over three days at Aintree which stages the final five bonus races of the season.

Mainstays of the leader’s team and those of many of the nearest pursuers are Constitution Hill, Shishkin and Bravemansgame, who will all be in action on the meeting’s opening day.

However, it is horses such as Jonbon, Marie’s Rock and Flooring Porter, who are all carded for Saturday, who could change the direction of the first prize, at least until the possibility of a big-priced winner in the Grand National emerges to change the entire picture just before dusk falls at Aintree and the competition draws to a close.

There was some jostling for positions at Fairyhouse over Easter weekend as the Willie Mullins stable ran riot and I Am Maximus scored 19.60 points for his Irish Grand National victory to reward just 0.1 per cent of competitors.

Asterion Forlonge held on to beat stablemate Monkfish in a Grade 2 hurdle to give 0.5 per cent of teams 23.10 points, while Ashroe Diamond added Grade 1 honours to her record in the Honeysuckle Mares Hurdle to add 28.80 points to the score of 0.7 per cent of stables and Flame Bearer hauled in 37.80 points in the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Galopin Des Champs 133.75 points

2 State Man 121.00

3 Constitution Hill 107.07

4 Editeur Du Gite 99.10

5 Sire Du Berlais 97.60

6 El Fabiolo 96.60

7 Faivoir 91.80

8 Home By The Lee 87.50

9 Teahupoo 83.70

10 Gerri Colombe 82.31

LEADING TEAMS

1 The Broken Have Evolved 11 820.34 points

2 Marky Tupp 48 811.73

3 Tidal Bay 014 810.08

4 E5 798.16

5 AW7 788.82

6 Tidal Bay 09 785.08

7 Tidal Bay 011 763.18

8 Nelzig 58 759.60

9 The Broken Have Evolved 3 755.27

10 Killeshin Stables 2 755.10

LEADER'S TEAM - The Broken Have Evolved 11 - 820.34 points

Galopin Des Champs 133.75 points

State Man 121.00

Constitution Hill 107.07

El Fabiolo 96.60

Bravemansgame 69.75

The Real Whacker 60.70

Edwardstone 59.60

Honeysuckle 43.77

Gentleman De Mee 32.90

Shishkin 13.40

