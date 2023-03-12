Football accumulator tips for Monday March 13: Atletico to anchor 12-1 acca

Milan take on Salernitana fresh from knocking out Tottenham in the Champions League. Atletico Madrid travel to Girona in La Liga and there's an interesting Scottish Cup quarter-final clash between Falkirk and Ayr.

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Monday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 12-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Milan to beat Salernitana

Falkirk to beat Ayr

Atletico Madrid to beat Girona

Famalicao to beat Casa Pia

Milan v Salernitana

Milan should be full of confidence after getting the better of Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday and they will be further boosted by the return of forward Rafael Leao.

Falkirk v Ayr

Falkirk have won 13 of their 18 fixtures all competition home matches this season and that suggests they will prove tough to crack at the Falkirk Stadium.

Girona v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 6-1 last time out, Diego Simeone’s side have saved their better performances for the road this season and they should follow up at Girona.

Famalicao v Casa Pia

Casa Pia have lost three of their last four away matches, failing to score a single goal and they look extremely vulnerable at Famalicao.

