PSG v Bayern Munich predictions: Ligue 1 giants can make home advantage count in heavyweight clash

Team news

PSG

Christophe Galtier has confirmed Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti are back, while Kylian Mbappe was back in training earlier than expected on Sunday and should be involved. Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele are both sidelined.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez, while Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season.

Match preview

The city of romance plays host to a must-see clash in the Champions League on Valentine's Day but it is fair to say there is no love lost between juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

These European heavyweights locked horns in the Champions League final only three years ago, having also met in the tournament's quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season, and they could hardly have asked for a tougher opening knockout contest.

Bayern Munich will feel especially hard done by, having been the only team to win all six of their Champions League group games earlier this season, comfortably topping a section which featured Inter Milan, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

They plundered 18 goals in that group-stage campaign and head into the first leg of their last-16 tussle unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, so it is no surprise to see a number of bookmakers pricing Bayern Munich up as marginal favourites at the Parc des Princes.

PSG's preparations for this knockout contest, meanwhile, have not gone to plan with Christophe Galtier's men first slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the French Cup before losing 3-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

In fairness to the capital club, though, Galtier opted to ring the changes for the Monaco contest with a handful of key players missing and Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos having been rested with one eye on this Champions League contest.

And the big news for PSG heading into their clash with Bayern Munich is that both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have shaken off injuries and are set to play a part in this first leg.

The pair have scored a combined 11 goals in the Champions League this season and their importance should not be underestimated. Messi has looked rejuvenated since returning from his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

PSG are also a different beast on home soil, having gone 40 matches unbeaten at the Parc des Princes in 90 minutes, while they have also won six of their last seven home games in the Champions League, beating the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus in that run.

This PSG side are less erratic than in years gone by with more stability in midfield and arguably the best attacking combination in the Champions League, while Bayern Munich have been far from perfect since returning from their winter break in the Bundesliga, so the hosts are worth a draw-no-bet selection.

Key stat

PSG are unbeaten in their last 40 competitive matches on home soil.

Probable teams

PSG (4-1-3-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi.

Subs: Kimpembe, Mbappe, Bernat, Zaire-Emery, Soler, Pembele, Ekitike.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting.

Subs: Pavard, Gnabry, Coman, Sarr, Blind, Tel, Stanisic.

Inside info

PSG

Penalty taker Neymar

Assist ace Lionel Messi

Set-piece aerial threat Sergio Ramos

Card magnet Marco Verratti

Bayern Munich

Penalty taker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Card magnet Leroy Sane

