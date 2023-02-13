PSG v Bayern Munich predictions: Ligue 1 giants can make home advantage count in heavyweight clash
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for PSG v Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, 8pm
Best bet
PSG draw no bet
2pts 10-11 Hills
Team news
PSG
Christophe Galtier has confirmed Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti are back, while Kylian Mbappe was back in training earlier than expected on Sunday and should be involved. Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele are both sidelined.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich will be without Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Lucas Hernandez, while Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season.
Match preview
The city of romance plays host to a must-see clash in the Champions League on Valentine's Day but it is fair to say there is no love lost between juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
These European heavyweights locked horns in the Champions League final only three years ago, having also met in the tournament's quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season, and they could hardly have asked for a tougher opening knockout contest.
Bayern Munich will feel especially hard done by, having been the only team to win all six of their Champions League group games earlier this season, comfortably topping a section which featured Inter Milan, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.
They plundered 18 goals in that group-stage campaign and head into the first leg of their last-16 tussle unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions, so it is no surprise to see a number of bookmakers pricing Bayern Munich up as marginal favourites at the Parc des Princes.
PSG's preparations for this knockout contest, meanwhile, have not gone to plan with Christophe Galtier's men first slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the French Cup before losing 3-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
In fairness to the capital club, though, Galtier opted to ring the changes for the Monaco contest with a handful of key players missing and Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos having been rested with one eye on this Champions League contest.
And the big news for PSG heading into their clash with Bayern Munich is that both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have shaken off injuries and are set to play a part in this first leg.
The pair have scored a combined 11 goals in the Champions League this season and their importance should not be underestimated. Messi has looked rejuvenated since returning from his World Cup triumph with Argentina.
PSG are also a different beast on home soil, having gone 40 matches unbeaten at the Parc des Princes in 90 minutes, while they have also won six of their last seven home games in the Champions League, beating the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus in that run.
This PSG side are less erratic than in years gone by with more stability in midfield and arguably the best attacking combination in the Champions League, while Bayern Munich have been far from perfect since returning from their winter break in the Bundesliga, so the hosts are worth a draw-no-bet selection.
Key stat
PSG are unbeaten in their last 40 competitive matches on home soil.
Probable teams
PSG (4-1-3-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi.
Subs: Kimpembe, Mbappe, Bernat, Zaire-Emery, Soler, Pembele, Ekitike.
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting.
Subs: Pavard, Gnabry, Coman, Sarr, Blind, Tel, Stanisic.
Inside info
PSG
Penalty taker Neymar
Assist ace Lionel Messi
Set-piece aerial threat Sergio Ramos
Card magnet Marco Verratti
Bayern Munich
Penalty taker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Assist ace Jamal Musiala
Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano
Card magnet Leroy Sane
