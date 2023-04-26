Racing Post logo
Football tips

Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women predictions and odds: Blues can outrun big odds

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Barcelona v Chelsea in the Women's Champions League on Thursday

Chelsea strikers Sam Kerr (left) and Fran Kirby
Chelsea strikers Sam Kerr (left) and Fran KirbyCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women

DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Chelsea 
1pt 11-1 bet365

Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women

Barcelona 1-6
Chelsea 11-1
Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Good enough to go to mighty Lyon and win in the last round, Chelsea are a big price to pull off a stunning road-trip double at Barcelona.

Emma Hayes's side have gone to Spain with a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But they weren't outplayed at Stamford Bridge and will be delighted to see England's Lucy Bronze missing from the home side's defence through injury.

Chelsea have also got Pernille Harder fully fit after a lay-off.

Barca have won 15 matches in a row in all competitions and are probably the best side in Europe right now.

But that win in Lyon shows what Chelsea are capable of and a striker of Sam Kerr's quality will take any chance that comes her way.

Chelsea will be feeding off scraps but that happened in London last week when they had a goal ruled out. They look overpriced.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 16:33, 26 April 2023
