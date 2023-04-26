Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women predictions and odds: Blues can outrun big odds

Where to watch Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women

DAZN, 5.45pm Thursday

Best bet

Chelsea

1pt 11-1 bet365



Barcelona Women v Chelsea Women

Barcelona 1-6

Chelsea 11-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Good enough to go to mighty Lyon and win in the last round, Chelsea are a big price to pull off a stunning road-trip double at Barcelona.

Emma Hayes's side have gone to Spain with a 1-0 deficit to overturn from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But they weren't outplayed at Stamford Bridge and will be delighted to see England's Lucy Bronze missing from the home side's defence through injury.

Chelsea have also got Pernille Harder fully fit after a lay-off.

Barca have won 15 matches in a row in all competitions and are probably the best side in Europe right now.

But that win in Lyon shows what Chelsea are capable of and a striker of Sam Kerr's quality will take any chance that comes her way.

Chelsea will be feeding off scraps but that happened in London last week when they had a goal ruled out. They look overpriced.

