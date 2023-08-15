Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix

Women's match

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3.30pm

Men's match

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm

Best bet

Tymal Mills top Southern Brave Men wicket-taker

1pt 3-1 general

Southern Brave Women opening partnership to be 25 or more runs

1pt 10-11 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix predictions

Birmingham Phoenix have had a tough time of it in the men's and women's Hundred this year and punters should not expect any surprises when they square up against Southern Brave in both competitions on Wednesday.

In the men's Hundred, Phoenix have picked up only one win from their opening five matches, leaving them rooted to the foot of the standings.

They recorded that sole victory on Sunday against Oval Invincibles, winning by 41 runs, but they could struggle to repeat the feat against Brave.

In Southern Brave's most recent encounter, they skittled out Welsh Fire for only 87 to win by nine wickets and paceman Tymal Mills was the star of the show.

Mills finished with figures of 4-13 in that match, contributing to an overall tally of eight wickets in this year's competition, and he can finish as Brave's top wicket-taker.

There is even more of a gulf in class between Southern Brave Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women, who are up first on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl.

Brave are hot on the heels of early pacesetters Welsh Fire, having won four of their five matches, whereas Phoenix's five games have yielded four defeats and one no result.

Brave's top order has been in fine nick this season with Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt scoring a combined 487 runs in the Women's Hundred this season.

Mandhana and Wyatt typically open the batting for Brave and they are worth backing to record an opening partnership of 25 or more runs.

