'He should be right in the mix' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies on the final day of the Punchestown festival

Mercury Lane

3.10 Punchestown

1.5pts each-way

looks to have solid claims in the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase for trainer Paul Nolan, tackling this marathon trip for the first time.

The nine-year-old has been in good form of late, winning a beginners' chase at Wexford over 3m1½f with Where It All Began four and a quarter lengths in second. He followed that up with a runner-up effort over 2m4f at Wexford where he just failed to reel in Oscer Romero by a neck.

Despite that rival disappointing next time out, the race was run in a useful time compared with the other chases on the card, which was further evidenced by the fourth winning next time out.

The shorter trip and heavy conditions wouldn't have seen him in the best light and he has every chance of relishing this stamina test, especially on decent ground. A mark of 120 looks well within reach for him and he should be right in the mix.

Echoes In Rain

3.50 Punchestown

2pts win

looks as if she has sound claims of extending her impressive Punchestown record, which includes a Grade 1 novice hurdle victory and a second behind Honeysuckle in last season's Champion Hurdle.

After a fruitful Flat campaign, she returned in the Hatton's Grace and looked to be running a cracker before falling two out, then went on to claim Grade 3 honours at Naas in impressive fashion.

The seven-year-old ran respectably when fourth at Cheltenham and connections will be hoping to get a more brisk pace to aim at this time after Echoes In Rain found it difficult to land a blow there having been held up off a stop-start gallop.

It's unlikely the Mullins team will allow Harry Fry's British raider Love Envoi such an easy lead this time and I could see one of them taking her on, which could set it up ideally for Echoes In Rain.

Good ground seems important to her and if she settles early on she could be difficult to fend off in the closing stages.

