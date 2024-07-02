'We're really pleased with where we are with him' - connections on their leading July Cup contenders

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

As long as it stays dry, he'll be running. It was a great run at Ascot, he just looked like he needed to go back to six furlongs again. It's the midsummer sprint special and we've got to take on Inisherin, which isn't going to be very easy but we'll give it a whirl. He seems in good nick after Ascot.

Alex Cole, racing manager to Jim and Fitri Hay, owners of Khaadem , Royal Scotsman and Mitbaahy

Royal Scotsman won’t run and Mitbaahy would need some rain. We’re thinking of the Prix Maurice de Gheest with him. Khaadem’s in good shape and I think he’s likely to run, for all that his best performances have been at Ascot.

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to Marc Chan, owner of Kinross

There would have to be some rain for it to be considered as a starting point. It's only been a couple of days since he ran, so other than to talk to Ralph [Beckett] about how the horse has come out of the race, we've not considered targets. He has come out of the race at Newcastle well and from an ante-post stance I couldn't be sure whether he'll run or not. It depends on how he is, how he trains and what the weather is like.