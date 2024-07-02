- More
'We're really pleased with where we are with him' - connections on their leading July Cup contenders
Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional
As long as it stays dry, he'll be running. It was a great run at Ascot, he just looked like he needed to go back to six furlongs again. It's the midsummer sprint special and we've got to take on Inisherin, which isn't going to be very easy but we'll give it a whirl. He seems in good nick after Ascot.
Alex Cole, racing manager to Jim and Fitri Hay, owners of Khaadem, Royal Scotsman and Mitbaahy
Royal Scotsman won’t run and Mitbaahy would need some rain. We’re thinking of the Prix Maurice de Gheest with him. Khaadem’s in good shape and I think he’s likely to run, for all that his best performances have been at Ascot.
Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to Marc Chan, owner of Kinross
There would have to be some rain for it to be considered as a starting point. It's only been a couple of days since he ran, so other than to talk to Ralph [Beckett] about how the horse has come out of the race, we've not considered targets. He has come out of the race at Newcastle well and from an ante-post stance I couldn't be sure whether he'll run or not. It depends on how he is, how he trains and what the weather is like.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the July Cup
- 'It could be that he is still improving' - Tom Segal fancies one at a big price for the July Cup
- 'He can be expected to bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal has two ante-post picks for the Wokingham
- 'We'd go there with hope of a strong run' - quotes from connections about their chances in the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the July Cup
- 'It could be that he is still improving' - Tom Segal fancies one at a big price for the July Cup
- 'He can be expected to bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal has two ante-post picks for the Wokingham
- 'We'd go there with hope of a strong run' - quotes from connections about their chances in the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Wokingham