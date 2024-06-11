'We'd go there with hope of a strong run' - quotes from connections about their chances in the Wokingham

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot . . .

Ed Walker, trainer of Popmaster and English Oak

Although he is entered, I don't think Popmaster will be running. We weren't sure about soft ground suiting English Oak at Haydock but he was a really impressive winner. He's probably going to run in the Buckingham Palace and hopefully that'll be his last run in a handicap before going on to better things.

Clive Cox, trainer of Harry Three and James's Delight

James's Delight is number 52 in the weights so will need a few to drop out at the next stage. He might run at the weekend, depending on the ground. Harry Three had a comeback run after a year off at Salisbury and he's come back well from that. He's on 104 and they're two nice horses to have if all is well.