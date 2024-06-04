'We go there with a fighting chance' - quotes from connections for the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot . . .

Mick Appleby, trainer of Big Evs

He's all good and on target for the King Charles III. It's going to be a very tough race.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

He goes to the King Charles. He was meant to go to Dubai in the spring then it all just kind of went against us due to the weather. It’s been a tough winter for everyone and he just hadn’t come to himself. He ran a huge race at the Curragh [second in Group 2 Greenlands Stakes] where a stiff six [furlongs] wasn’t really his bag. He just got tired and had done only three or four pieces of work before that race so was always going to come on fitness-wise. He’s come forward massively and I’m hoping the stiff five [furlongs] at Ascot will play right to his strengths. I hope we go there with a fighting chance, but we're under no illusion how difficult it’s going to be. He’s run a great trial and did what we wanted him to do. He’s come back tighter and fitter and is ready to rock and roll, but Ascot is a different kettle of fish. You need everything to go right and I’m well aware of that. I just hope he’ll be cherry-ripe on the day. If we finish in the first four, we’ll be delighted. We’re just very lucky to be going there with a horse of this calibre.