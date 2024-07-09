'There's definitely more improvement in him' - connections on their leading King George contenders

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly

We left him in the race on Tuesday morning but we haven't made a final plan on where he goes next just yet. He had a tough race in Ireland but he's really coming back to himself now. He did two canters on Tuesday morning and seems A1.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Arrest , Emily Upjohn and Middle Earth

Emily Upjohn is an unlikely runner but the plan is to target Middle Earth at the race. Arrest runs at Newmarket on Thursday so we'll see how he gets on there before we make any future plans.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners of Bluestocking

She threatened to get her head in front in a Group 1, so it was a relief to get it done. She’s come out of the race good and the initial plans were to go for the Nassau Stakes. Ralph [Beckett, trainer] will see how she is over the next ten days before we decide, but we’ll keep her in the King George. We want to keep the option open if anything were to chance and any rain was around.