Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'There's definitely more improvement in him' - connections on their leading King George contenders

Auguste Rodin wins the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Auguste Rodin: heads the market for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth StakesCredit: Patrick McCann

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly
We left him in the race on Tuesday morning but we haven't made a final plan on where he goes next just yet. He had a tough race in Ireland but he's really coming back to himself now. He did two canters on Tuesday morning and seems A1.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of ArrestEmily Upjohn and Middle Earth
Emily Upjohn is an unlikely runner but the plan is to target Middle Earth at the race. Arrest runs at Newmarket on Thursday so we'll see how he gets on there before we make any future plans.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners of Bluestocking
She threatened to get her head in front in a Group 1, so it was a relief to get it done. She’s come out of the race good and the initial plans were to go for the Nassau Stakes. Ralph [Beckett, trainer] will see how she is over the next ten days before we decide, but we’ll keep her in the King George. We want to keep the option open if anything were to chance and any rain was around.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise