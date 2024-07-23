- More
'He's done well for his break and the plan at the moment is to run' - trainer quotes for the Ebor
A selection of trainers look ahead to the Sky Bet Ebor at York on August 24
David O’Meara, trainer of Epic Poet and Iron Lion
The Ebor is the plan for Epic Poet and we think he’ll stay the trip. He got the mile and a half at Ascot okay. Iron Lion has gone up 4lb for winning the other day and it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll get a run off 95 but he’ll go if he gets in.
Gavin Cromwell, trainer of My Mate Mozzie
We have a couple of options at Galway for My Mate Mozzie and then we have the Ebor to consider. I'll have a chat with the owner before we decide what race to go for at Galway and then we can look at York.
