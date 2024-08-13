'He's come out of the race bouncing at home and I'm very happy with him' - trainer quotes for the Nunthorpe

A selection of trainers look ahead to the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 23 . . .

George Boughey, trainer of Believing

I did think after a furlong, ‘Crikey, we’ve really slipped up here and run her downhill at Goodwood, having won at a stiff five furlongs at the Curragh'. The five at Goodwood is faster, probably, than the York five and I look forward to seeing her back at the top level. I think she’ll just be allowed to get into her own rhythm at York and we could see her doing her best work late. She’s just restarted training the last few days and come back in super shape. She’s an amazing filly – she keeps surprising me each time. You kind of think, ‘Oh God, we’ll come out of it and she’ll have said it was one too many’, and she just bounces out of each one.

Archie Watson, trainer of Bradsell

It was great to see him back winning well at Deauville after such a long layoff and he's come out of the race bouncing at home, and I'm very happy with him. The Nunthorpe is the plan and we're looking forward to running him.