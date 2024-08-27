'He has two races left before he goes to stud and we’ll do everything to have him right' - trainers on their Arc hopefuls

Gavin Hernon, trainer of Dare To Dream

The filly has done well since the Irish Oaks. She’ll work on Thursday and will then have her comeback in the Vermeille, when we’ll ride her a bit more patiently. A few people were quick to say she didn’t stay at the Curragh, but I’m not so sure. I just think the pace of that race in the first three furlongs going up the hill was lightning quick. The horses that were around her, like Port Fairy and Lope De Lilas, all put up the white flag turning into the straight and she found herself in no man’s land up front. She was a bit of a sitting duck, so we might just go back to more patient tactics in the Vermeille to see if she stays. If she doesn’t, it will be the Prix de l’Opera. If she does, it will be the Arc or the Ascot Fillies and Mares. I would favour Ascot unless she does something mind blowing in the Vermeille.

William Haggas, trainer of Economics and Sea Just In Time

Economics isn't entered in the race and the plan with him is the Irish Champion Stakes and then the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. Sea Just In Time is an unlikely runner at this stage.

Clive Cox, trainer of Ghostwriter

We'll give him a chance to come out of the Juddmonte well enough before we make that decision. I think a mile and a quarter is where we'll be sticking, so the Irish Champion is a possibility. The Arc is not on our radar after what we've learnt in his recent runs.