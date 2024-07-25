York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

York rarely provides anything other than highly competitive racing, so it's no surprise the Tote are swerving the afternoon meetings in favour of the Knavesmire for their £50k Placepot guarantee.

You''ll do well to get past the first (5.30) without a handful of selections, but my suggestions are last-time-out winner Charencey , Finbar's Lad , who has been running well lately, and No Nay Nicki , who is back in her right grade and well treated now.

In the next (6.05), Churchella is still well enough handicapped if she doesn't get too far back early, while Valley Of Flowers is pretty consistent and can be on the premises as well.

Those with form in the third (6.40) haven't shown masses, but the newcomers hardly take the eye, so I'll leave it to Praetorian and Master Of Zest , who have some of the best form on offer.

Another impossible handicap follows (7.15) and I'll take Rayat , Good Earth (well in on old York form) and Regal Envoy as my three, while I'm going to bank on Bolsena in the fifth (7.50) as her form is good enough and the ground is right.

That leaves another tricky 15-runner affair to deal with, and my three are Scoops Ahoy , who seems progressive, The Coffee Pod , who was always in command here last time, and Make It Easy , whose May fourth of 17 over course and distance off 2lb higher reads well enough.

York Placepot perm

5.30

9 Charencey

13 Finbar's Lad

15 No Nay Nicki

6.05

2 Churchella

3 Valley Of Flowers

6.40

8 Praetorian

12 Master Of Zest

7.15

1 Regal Envoy

3 Rayat

4 Good Earth

7.50

6 Bolsena

8.20

3 The Coffee Pod

6 Make It Easy

11 Scoops Ahoy

3 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 1 x 3 = 108 lines

