York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pot on Ebor day

Nostrum is a worthy favourite for York's opener (1.50) but he might be paddling late on over the extra furlong if he's as keen as last time.

I give Jimi Hendrix a serious shot of beating him anyway, so I'll start with those two in the Placepot.

You can make cases for plenty in the Melrose (2.25), so while I give my outsiders Fox Journey and Golden Move a decent shout, I'm going to add favourite Lordship too, as his trainer has won two of the last four runnings.

Kinross is the day's banker in the next (3.00). This might be a little deeper than the race he won 12 months ago, but he won it easily then and also proved quick ground isn't an issue for him, at least at 7f.

There are 22 runners in the Ebor, but there's a bigger weight range than usual and some largely exposed runners have to concede weight to a couple of progressive four-year-olds who got in off marks that wouldn't normally get a look-in.

I think one of them will probably win, so I'm putting in both Sweet William and Real Dream and leaving it at that.

The sprint (4.10) is much more competitive and I'll go with main bets Summerghand and Mums Tipple , and then add Lethal Levi , who has run plenty of crackers at York and is not at all badly treated.

That just leaves the Roses (4.45), for which I'm convinced we're going to see the real Baheer on ground much quicker than at Goodwood last time, so he's going in as a riskier than usual banker.

York Placepot perm

1.50

3 Jimi Hendrix

6 Nostrum

2.25

4 Lordship

7 Fox Journey

12 Golden Move

3.00

4 Kinross

3.35

13 Real Dream

15 Sweet William

4.10

5 Summerghand

6 Mums Tipple

11 Lethal Levi

4.45

2 Baheer

2 x 3 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 1 = 36 lines

