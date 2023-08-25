Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Crack Shot (3.50 Goodwood)
Didn't last home on soft ground at the course last time and retains potential from his current mark with the in-form Saffie Osborne aboard.
Mark Brown
Kinross (3.00 York)
Ralph Beckett-trained 7f specialist who landed this impressively last year. Bounced back to winning ways in the Lennox Stakes last time and sets a clear form standard.
Matt Rennie
Kiaraad (4.32 Newmarket)
Travelled well when runner-up over course and distance last time, looking sure to win before fading close home on the soft ground. Won his maiden impressively on fast ground under Jefferson Smith, who's on board again, and looks set for an improved effort from an attractive mark.
Paul Curtis
Nostrum (1.50 York)
Close second at Goodwood last time and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack for Sir Michael Stoute.
David Milnes
Al Suhail (3.00 York)
Returns to his optimum trip of 7f over which he has recorded his two highest speed figures and five of six career wins.
Craig Thake
Albasheer (4.10 York)
Has shaped with promise in similar races on his last three starts and runs from a 2lb lower mark than in the Stewards' Cup last time. Will be suited by the likely strong pace and the return to a sounder surface.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
