York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three of the Ebor meeting

Wafei is a warm enough favourite for York's opener (1.50) considering three-year-olds have a poor record and he can be opposed for Placepot purposes.

The case has been made for old boy Euchen Glen in the main piece, while the back-up selection is Lieber Power , who is improving with every run.

I really want to have a crack at the front two in the Lonsdale Cup (2.25) as Point Lonsdale might not stay and Vauban ran poorly last time, and Alsakib is the main selection.

Gregory is not far off the main contenders on form and we'll add the improving Night Sparkle in the hope of getting a proper Placepot-busting result.

Big Mojo did well to win the Molecomb on his second outing, especially after a tardy start, and he looks the one to beat in the Gimcrack (3.00). The Strikin Viking looks the clear next best, albeit in a tricky heat.

Hopefully the sprint track will be a lot fairer for the Nunthorpe (3.35) than it was on day one, but I'll make sure both sides are covered. Believing is not far off the big two on Goodwood form, while Regional is a better horse now than when fifth in this last year, and Asfoora will obviously be a player on Ascot and Goodwood form.

The fillies' handicap (4.10) is tough enough, but I'd fully expect last year's winner Reach , never out of the frame in four York starts, to be a major player, while Chorus has an interesting handicap mark given some of the horses she finished behind in novice contests.

Massive guesswork needs to be involved for the ridiculously valuable maiden (4.45) and my guesses are with Spirit Of Summer , Whirl and Realign .

York Placepot perm

1.50

4 Euchen Glen

6 Lieber Power

2.25

2 Alsakib

3 Gregory

8 Night Sparkle

3.00

2 Big Mojo

10 The Strikin Viking

3.35

5 Regional

9 Asfoora

11 Believing

4.10

6 Reach

16 Chorus

4.45

12 Realign

16 Spirit Of Summer

20 Whirl

2x3x2x3x2x3=216 lines

Tote World Pool

The Gimcrack Stakes (3.00) appeals as an ideal race to play the Swinger. There are fancied runners who are represented by top connections with vulnerabilities and will doubtless appeal to international bettors.

Coolmore's Camille Pissarro and Godolphin's Shadow Of Light's profiles are less appealing than that of The Strikin Viking, who is familiar with the Gimcrack test. He sat too close to an unrealistic pace in the Richmond Stakes last time on his first outing for a new yard and possesses a real engine.

Sleeping on the claims of Caburn is dangerous as well. He is trained by the lesser-known Jack Jones, but is unbeaten and will be more at home at 6f after grittily landing a Newbury Super Sprint that is working out strongly.

Robbie Wilders

3.00 York

4 Caburn

10 The Strikin Viking

1pt ToteSwinger

