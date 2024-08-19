Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Cuban Girl sets the form standard in the 7f fillies' maiden (6.30) that opens the Placepot at Wolverhampton. Of the newcomers, the Ulysses filly Enclosure stands out for Sir Michael Stoute.

Make Love is improving and could be nicely treated on her handicap debut in the 7f nursery (7.00).

The two to appeal most in the 7f fillies' handicap (7.30) are Liberty Mountain , who is slowly working her way back to form and the consistent Stella Hogan , who ran well here last month.

Lumenbourg relished a change of tactics to win from the front in a first-time visor at Doncaster last time and has a nice draw for the 7f handicap (8.00). This race looks a shade weaker.

It is difficult to look past Kinetic in the 1m4f handicap (8.30). She bolted up at Windsor last week and will be tough to beat under a 6lb penalty for James Owen.

My Genghis takes the eye with Rossa Ryan booked for the ride in the concluding 5f classified event (9.00). Fellow course-and-distance winner My Turn Now is a reasonable back-up play.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

6.30

2 Cuban Girl

3 Enclosure

7.00

5 Make Love

7.30

2 Liberty Mountain

10 Stella Hogan

8.00

2 Lumenbourg

8.30

3 Kinetic

9.00

4 My Genghis

5 My Turn Now

2x1x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

