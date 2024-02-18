Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has three bankers in his all-weather perm

Today's Offers 8 All offers

With a £50,000 guarantee on offer, it is worth spending some time endeavouring to crack the Wolverhampton Placepot.

Course-and-distance winners Q Twenty Boy and Glorious Charmer make the most appeal in leg one (5.00).

Arlecchino's Gift , a stablemate of Q Twenty Boy, also boasts winning form over track and trip and looks likely to run well in leg two (5.30).

Jackmeister Rudi is well handicapped and should also be included. He is one to be kept firmly on side when the turf season kicks off next month.

The George Boughey-trained filly Tuneful probably has the ability to make a winning debut in handicap company in leg three (6.00). She should relish this step up in trip.

See That Storm , who represents the in-form Andrew Balding, makes plenty of appeal in leg four (6.30), while Super Hit also rates banker material in leg five (7.00).

The final leg looks more complicated, but course winners Distinction and Mr Trick ought not to be far away at the finish.

Two of Distinction's three career wins have been achieved at Wolverhampton, and you can put a line through his latest run at Southwell which was over a longer trip than he enjoys.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

3 Q Twenty Boy

7 Glorious Charmer

5.30

5 Arlecchino's Gift

6 Jackmeister Rudi

6.00

1 Tuneful

6.30

3 See That Storm

7.00

3 Super Hit

7.30

6 Distinction

7 Mr Trick

2x2x1x1x1x2 = 8 lines

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.