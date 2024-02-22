Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Wolverhampton's Placepot starts with a decent enough 5f handicap (4.55), but those looking for a result might find it hard to kick likely favourite The Thames Boatman out of the frame. He was on the up when last seen, running a career best at Lingfield, and has gone well after a break.

Veteran Lihou has dropped to a good mark and could be dangerous.

Almodovar Del Rio is the main pick for the second (5.30), but it wouldn't be a surprise if anything won what is a very open race, so Dolores Abernathy and Major Gatsby are added.

At least we should have a banker in the third (6.00) as Godolphin horse Silent Age looks to have the best form by a long way.

In the next (6.30), Optician just got up last time, but should face more of a threat from Optik , who didn't get a great run behind him. We'll leave the jolly out for Hill Station , who probably has more to offer for connections despite his past two defeats.

Only eight go in the next (7.00), so we're in a danger of just two places with a non-runner, but Enzos Angel won so easily on his first start for Neil Mulholland last week and is 4lb well in under his penalty, so he's going down as a banker.

In the last leg (7.30), Bella Bluesky is another horse on the up, but he's 8lb higher than last time under his penalty, so it makes sense to add one more, the pick being Heatherdown Hero for in-form Rebecca Menzies.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

2 Lihou

3 The Thames Boatman

5.30

4 Almodovar Del Rio

5 Dolores Abernathy

10 Major Gatsby

6.00

1 Silent Age

6.30

1 Hill Station

9 Optik

7.00

8 Enzos Angel

7.30

1 Bella Bluesky

7 Heatherdown Hero

2x3x1x2x1x2=24 lines

