Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

There are plenty of horses who are out of sorts in Wolverhampton's opener (1.05), and I see it as between the three last-time-out thirds, Carey Street, Kodebreaker and Muhalhel , with the last two the picks for Placepot purposes.

Palace Boy is my first on the list for the next (1.40), but it's very hard to leave out his last-time-out victim Artisan Dancer . He hasn't been that prolific lately, but has missed the frame just once in his last 11 starts.

I can't say I'm too interested in Al Farabi at a short price in the third (2.15) given consecutive defeats when favourite, and my three against the field are the consistent Follow Your Heart , and outsiders Beauty Choice and How Impressive , who are both well treated enough to play a role if things drop right.

In the next (2.50), old boy Fieldsman is just that little bit better at Southwell than Wolverhampton, so I'll go with the next two in the betting, which are recent course winner Outreach , and main bet Sea The Buckthorn .

James Fanshawe's course-and-distance winner Fast Affair shaped really well on her first run for a couple of months at Lingfield and is my idea of a banker in the fifth (3.25).

The two form horses in the final leg (3.55) went backwards on their last starts, so I'm going to guess on newcomers Hissyaan and Kalpana , as they won't have to be up to much to win.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

1.05

2 Kodebreaker

6 Muhalhel

1.40

8 Palace Boy

12 Artisan Dancer

2.15

1 Follow Your Heart

9 How Impressive

10 Beauty Choice

2.50

3 Outreach

7 Sea The Buckthorn

3.25

8 Fast Affair

4.00

5 Hissyaan

7 Kalpana

2x2x3x2x1x2=48 lines

