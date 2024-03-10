Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s pre-Cheltenham Placepot guarantee comes at Wolverhampton on Monday and there are plenty of competitive races, starting with the 6f handicap (5.00).
Bear To Dream comes into the race in top form and it’s worth banking on her, provided at least eight run.
The 5f handicap (5.30) comes up next and the ones to put in are Basholo and Jacquelina, while the following 1m1½f novice (6.00) can go to Kempton debut winner Coppersmith.
There are only six declared for the following 7f fillies’ handicap (6.30) and only two places makes it difficult. Algheed ran a cracker here last week and goes in alongside Incrimination.
The following 7f handicap (7.00) looks a good opportunity for last-time-out course-and-distance winner Bossy Parker to make it two wins on the spin. He recorded a good time when scoring here three weeks ago and appears to be on a rapid upward curve.
The first division of the 1m½f handicap (7.30) is the final leg and it’s worth taking on likely favourite King Of Speed. Edmund Ironside and Egoiste could be the two to spring a surprise.
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
5.00
3 Bear To Dream
5.30
4 Jacquelina
9 Basholo
6.00
4 Coppersmith
6.30
3 Incrimination
4 Algheed
7.00
1 Bossy Parker
7.30
3 Egoiste
4 Edmund Ironside
1x2x1x2x1x2 = eight lines
